Inspiring young women

High Achiever: Jasmine Elliot is a semi-finalist in the Qld Young Achievers award

High Achiever: Jasmine Elliot is a semi-finalist in the Qld Young Achievers award

GREAT leaders don't set out to be a leader, they set out to make a difference.

Jasmine Elliott and Corryn Regeling are two young Gladstone women who embody this quote.

Jasmine and Corryn have both reached the semi-finals in their respective categories in the Qld Young Achievers Awards.

Jasmine's outstanding efforts were recognised in the BB Print Regional Achiever Award.

While excelling in high school, she continually committed herself to serving the community.

Among her numerous achievements she was the co-founder of Gladstone Youth for Cultural Diversity, Toolooa Interact Club and the Headspace Youth Reference, Gladstone.

Plus, she independently founded and remains the Director of the Million Miles Project, aimed at sharing the voices of young multi-cultural Australians.

Corryn Regeling is in the running for the a Queensland-wide leadership award for young people.

Corryn's dedication and enthusiasm for working with employees at a local business helped them to create a profitable business during a downturn.

Thanks to Corryn's efforts and her exceptional leadership skills, the business not only retained staff but was able to help them achieve personal goals.

Corryn's leadership not only reduced overheads, improved retail growth and lead to her appointment as Regional Manager, but also cemented her place in the First National Real Estate Leadership Award.

Both young ladies are waiting for the next round of judging on Tuesday, March 6 where the finalists for the Qld Young Achiever Awards will be announced.

The Winners will be announced at an Awards Gala Presentation Dinner on May 4 at Royal on the Park, Brisbane.

The awards celebrate the positive achievements of all young people up to 29 years of age throughout Queensland.