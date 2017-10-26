Inspiration Kelly ready for her biggest battle

FIGHTING HARD: Cancer sufferer, Kelly Boase, with work colleague Melissa Ellem, who has set up a GoFundMe page to help the mother of two.

THE attitude and outlook of breast cancer sufferer Kelly Boase is something to behold.

Despite facing chemotherapy and radiation treatment over the coming months, and already having had a double mastectomy, the mother of two has an unparalleled level of positivity.

"There are two ways I can handle it - I can sit on the couch and cry about it, but I prefer to be positive,” Kelly said.

Kelly isn't one to ask for help and would rather stay out of the limelight, but that didn't last long after work colleague Melissa Ellem set up a GoFundMe account to help her young family during a very challenging time.

The account has hit $9800 out of a goal of $15,000 since October 14.

BITS Cricket Club has also pitched in by organising a Charity Golf Day next month.

Ms Ellem wrote a touching description of the battle Kelly and the Boase family are facing.

"Kelly is a very active mum, wife and friend. She is a hard worker and keen sportswoman. She has two beautiful kids, Mia, aged 11 and Jett, aged 13. She has an adoring husband Darren who is a school teacher,” the description reads.

"In July this year, the Boase family's world was turned upside down when Kelly had a two centimetre lump biopsied from her breast. The results showed invasive ductal carcinoma: breast cancer.

"On August 12 Kelly turned 40. While this should have been a celebration, Kelly had to undergo a double mastectomy and had to take five weeks off work.

"The pathology results of this procedure surprised them all with more the 11cm of tumours in her left breast.

"A second type of cancer was also found - invasive lobular carcinoma. It has also found its way to her lymph nodes.

"Her diagnosis at this stage is that she has Grade 3 high-grade breast cancer.”

The Boase family - Kelly, Jett, Darren and Mia. Facebook

Kelly has undergone two rounds of chemotherapy so far and has a further 13 rounds left. From there she will have six weeks of radiation therapy.

"Obviously (the money) helps us especially with treatment going forward,” Kelly said.

"I got sicker than I thought. I was perfectly fit and healthy, training and doing lots of stuff beforehand and all of a sudden it stopped because of this.

"It helps by taking a bit of the pressure away knowing I'm going to have six weeks off work down the track.”

While the GoFundMe page is the work of Melissa and her quest to ease the financial burden on the Boase family, a selfless Kelly doesn't want all the fuss to be about her.

She'd rather see further awareness raised for breast cancer. The timing is fitting considering October is Australia's Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"As soon as I was diagnosed the amount of support I received ... obviously I had no idea what was out there before because there's no cancer in my family,” Kelly said.

"The organisations out there are just phenomenal; Cancer Council with their resources and especially for the kids who have helped address issues with them, Breast Cancer Network Australia and the resources they give and our McGrath (Foundation) nurse here in Gladstone.

"The accessibility of them and the information they provide - it doesn't matter what the question is, they're there.”

To donate visit https:// www.gofundme.com/kelly- boase-kicking-cancers-ass.

