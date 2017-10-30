Insight into rural mum and Gladstone family man gunning for state election

Name: Peta Baker

If I could have one superpower it would be... I'm a mum so I'd like to be able to read minds (well, one mind in particular) so I know what mischief my young daughter is about to get up to!

Profile: Like many women I have many jobs - paid and unpaid. I am a professional communicator by trade and run my own communication consultancy from home.

At the same time I am raising my daughter to be an independent, capable and community-minded individual.

While I'm currently based inland near Biloela, I've lived, worked and rented in Gladstone.

My family moved to be closer to our extended family in central Queensland. However, I've worked for Queensland Rail at Callemondah for many years, including through the privatisation process, and also in the oil, gas and mining industries.

I've seen first-hand how big companies put economic gain above sustainable outcomes for the environment and the community.

This puts huge pressure on the established community, with home prices rising and falling in huge booms and busts and creating pressure on renters and home owners.

I've spoken to many locals who fondly remember the good old days of Gladstone when it was safe to swim in the water, black mould didn't blacken houses, and there were jobs available for young people in many industries, not just at the smelter. Only the Greens will ban corporate donations so decisions about Gladstone can be made without vested interests from big business.

Only the Greens will bring in renters' rights, which will allow renters to make minor improvements and the right to have a pet.

Only the Greens will invest in renewable energy developments and stop the Adani mine.

Name: Glenn Butcher, Gladstone MP

Glenn Butcher will be running for re-election in the seat of Gladstone, after Annastacia Palaszczuk called an election on the morning of 29 October 2017. Matt Taylor GLA291017ELEC

If I could have one superpower it would be: Transporting!

Profile: I am a true local, I was born in Gladstone and have lived here almost all my life. I have raised my family here and worked in industry in this great city.

I stand for a fair go for everyone.

To me, a fair go is about having a secure job that pays a fair wage, puts a roof over your head and offers opportunities for your future.

I believe that we all have a responsibility to look out for each other and this is a principle I have always applied working as the State Member for Gladstone.

Communities prosper best when people work together and all levels of government put politics aside for the betterment of everyone.

Having raised two children right here in Gladstone with my wife Theresa, I know the benefit and importance of access to good quality education and the value of good health.

The people of Gladstone were clear that they were sick and tired of being the cash cow for the state with money continually flowing to the southeast corner. In the past three years I have advocated long and hard to ensure that this stops.

I have delivered over $260 million in infrastructure, projects and investment in Gladstone.

I know there is more work to be done and I am hopeful that the people of Gladstone will entrust me to continue on as their State Member delivering for all.