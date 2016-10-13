High-profile talks to discuss Gladstone's industry future

BRIGHT FUTURE? High-profile figures will meet with Gladstone's industry leaders today to discuss what 2017 holds.

TODAY Gladstone business people will learn the outlook for the resources sector in 2017 and how our region's industry will contribute.

The Gladstone Engineering Alliance's Industry Update breakfast will discuss what resources are worth to our region.

Queensland Resources Council CEO Ian Macfarlane will speak at an industry breakfast in Gladstone today. Bev Lacey

Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane will share his outlook for industry in 2017 and meet with local business people at the event.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said it was a unique opportunity for Gladstone residents.

"I met with Ian not long after he stepped into the role last year and he was looking forward to engaging with regional organisations like GEA and their members to address issues impacting the resources sector across Queensland," Ms Homann said

"For this breakfast Ian has decided to keep his presentation concise so that he can have an extended question and answer session with attendees."

"(He) is the conduit between Queensland industry and the state's decision makers and he has the power to lobby for change."

The breakfast is held today at the Yaralla Sports Club.

WHAT CAME OUT OF THE LAST GEA MEETING?

