Inside woman’s $5m house to film porn

Porn star Mia Malkova just bought a multimillion-dollar "porn castle" she plans on using to stream video games and for porn shoots.

The adult film star just purchased "BlackBerry Castle" for a cool $US3.9 million ($A5 million), which sits on more than 2.4 hectares of land in Portland, Oregon, The Sun reports.

The property, which boasts five bedrooms and bathrooms and a tennis court, is indeed a castle.

Porn star Mia Malkova just bought a $US3.9 million castle. Picture: Mia Malkova/YouTube

It has such features as turrets, family crests, columns and suits of armour.

It also has wooden doors, winding spiral staircases, a fireplace and ceiling murals akin to frescos of medieval buildings.

Malkova, 28, will live in the castle as well as use it as a backdrop for gaming videos and porn shoots.

The five-bedroom and bathroom property sits on six acres of land. Picture: Mia Malkova/YouTube

Malkova even has a sauna, hot tub and rock climbing wall. Picture: Mia Malkova/YouTube

Malkova said her favourite place to relax in the new abode is the "oasis," a garden with plants that offers both inside and outside air.

It even has a zen fountain, a sauna, and a hot tub.

"It is a huge project but we have every intention of making this property even cooler and more badass than it already is," Malkova said of the property.

The castle even features a gym, climbing wall, bar area with ping pong tables, and a huge library.

And of course what castle doesn't boast a wine cellar.

She plans on using it for porn shoots and video gaming streams. Picture: Instagram

"After Covid we plan to have a lot of parties here - and events etc," Malkova said.

There's even an outdoor treehouse for the adventurous of star gazers.

Malkova, who bought the property along with her boyfriend, said there's plenty more to add.

"I do want to add in a grotto pool and renovate a bunch of rooms," she said.

"It's just going to be amazing in time!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Inside woman's $5m house to film porn