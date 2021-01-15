Menu
It was organised in a matter of weeks but an identity and her fiance pulled together an elegant wedding filled with joy.
Inside TV star’s stunning rooftop nuptials

by Pictures Bayleigh Vedelago
15th Jan 2021 4:07 PM
After five years together, real estate agent Fraser Byrne and Seven Network presenter Sammie O'Brien tied the knot on December 6 last year.

The wedding was held in the chapel at All Hallows' School, where Sammie was a student, pulled together in a few weeks when it became clear that key guests and family members, including Fraser's best man who is living in Hong Kong, would be able to be in Brisbane in the lead-up to Christmas. A reception for 100 guests followed on the spectacular rooftop of James Street's The Calile Hotel, with a neutral, stone and green theme. The New Farm couple then honeymooned at Moreton Island.

Channel 7 reporter Sammie O'Brien' and Fraser Byrne. Picture: Bayleigh Vedelago
How did you meet? Through a mutual friend at the Queen's Arms pub in New Farm.

The proposal? Was on our boat at Moreton Island. He had hidden champagne under the deck so I didn't suspect anything.

Sammie O'Brien and her bridesmaids. Picture: Bayleigh Vedelago
Hens and buck's nights? Lunch at Yoko at Howard Smith Wharves then an after-party at a surprise location for the hens and a boat on Moreton Bay for the bucks.

What was the standout moment of the day? The speeches for sure. They were so emotional, we've watched them back a million times already!

What would you do differently? Nothing. Honestly, for us, everything was perfect.

One thing you wish people told you about planning a wedding? That it goes SO quickly!

Fraser Byrne and Sammie O'Brien's wedding. Picture: Bayleigh Vedelago
What would you spend more or less on?
I'm one for the details, so I was quite specific about what I wanted. I love florals, and they were stunning so I was so excited that that element turned out so beautifully. The styling was amazing and the venue was incredible. We planned it in five weeks, so nothing really got allocated too much time.

The Calile Hotel rooftop reception for Sammie O'Brien and Fraser Byrne’s wedding. Picture: Bayleigh Vedelago
Best advice for other couples planning a wedding? The best advice I could give anyone is that which I was given by a few people … take 10 minutes out during the evening and step away with your partner to look at the wedding. We found each other before speeches and had a champagne together and just took it all in from the side! You get so caught up in it all, you barely remember it, so making sure you enjoy it together is really important.

Fraser Byrne and Sammie O'Brien. Picture: Bayleigh Vedelago
The Bride

Sammie O'Brien, 28

Profession TV presenter Channel 7

Parents Jonathan and Lisa O'Brien

Bridesmaids Cate O'Brien, Maddie Small, Eloise Oakes, Sophie Bligh

Dress Made by Carniel Vanden Bergh Couture

Hair Chantelle Marie Hair

Make-up Lilly Rathie Makeup

Engagement ring I absolutely love it! He had it made with one of his sister's help.

Fraser Byrne with his groomsmen. Picture: Bayleigh Vedelago
The Groom

Fraser Byrne, 29

Profession Real estate agent

Parents Suellen and Peter Byrne

Groomsmen Chris Mihatov (best man), Paddy Glasser, Jon Carrigan, Zoran Solano, Samo Coulton

Suit MJ Bale

Entertainment Birdman Randy

Florist Aurora Floral Studio

Stationary/styling House of Harvey Co.

Cake Coco Armstrong (Cakes by Coco)

Place settings at Fraser Byrne and Sammie O’Brien’s reception. Picture: Bayleigh Vedelago
