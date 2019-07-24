Inside the hand crafted house that took a decade to build

HAND crafted from its surrounding environment, one of Captain Creek's more unique homes is on the market.

Built from about 4000 mud bricks, clay and timber, the truly eco retreat at 28 Creevey Dr is a very practical dwelling with three bedrooms and a spacious open-plan living area.

The construction of the house is sure to turn heads.

28 Creevey Drive, Captain Creek, Qld 4677 realestate.com.au

The property was hand built over a decade.

Listing agent Tim Lawry said it was extremely rare to find a house made solely from mud brick and natural materials.

"(The owner) spent 8-10 years collecting clay bricks, which are sourced from the property," Mr Lawry said.

28 Creevey Drive, Captain Creek, Qld 4677 realestate.com.au

"He loaded up 10-15 at a time in a box trailer by the dam, then loaded them over to dry them, then reload back on, then take them back to the house.

"It was a labour of love."

The home, sitting on 14ha, is drawing interest from as far as South East Queensland with many looking to escape city life and move into a more environmentally friendly property.

28 Creevey Drive, Captain Creek, Qld 4677 realestate.com.au

It has been designed as fully standalone and includes eco features such as solar and composting toilets, and a chicken house built from the earth's supplies.

Mr Lawry said the property could also attract buyers who wished to set up a self sufficient hobby farm given its favourable corner location, subject to council approvals.