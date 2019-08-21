Inside the Gladstone home that's 'like you'd see on telly'

ARCHITECTURALLY DESIGND: The five bedroom, three bathroom home at 4 Bayne Street, West Gladstone is on the market for a staggering $849,000.

IT'S THE West Gladstone home that's set tongues wagging across the town.

Architecturally designed, the three-storey property at 4 Bayne St has been described as one of the most "unique" and "sophisticated" properties in Gladstone, and listing agents Graham and Linda Bailey say it's already attracting interest.

"Everybody's talking about it," Linda said.

"This is probably the best priced mansion style, upper-class home on the market right now."

Listed for $849,000, the home was built in 2016 by a Yeppoon builder and features five bedrooms, three bathrooms and sits in an elevated position offering panoramic views of the city and harbour.

Over three levels, the lowest floor is accessed by internal stairs and presents as a fully self-contained flat.

The middle level houses children's bedrooms with their own media room and bathroom, while upstairs has a second media room, main bedroom with ensuite and a top end kitchen with views over Gladstone.

Linda said in all of her years as a real estate agent, she'd never seen a property like it.

"It's something like you see on the telly," she said.

"There's so many unique, up-market features this home has that I've never seen in any other property in Gladstone.

"It would be ideal for executives, medical professionals, all of those people who want to have the low maintenance but want to enjoy a professional lifestyle."

Inspections for the home are by personal invitation only. Interested parties should contact Ray White Gladstone.