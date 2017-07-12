Inside Tannum's exciting new restaurant with an ocean view

DREAMS of sipping lychee martinis and nibbling on tapas have come true for Boyne Island and Tannum Sands foodies.
Jason Faint, owner of popular Gladstone restaurant Rocks@lt has expanded his business to Tannum Sands, opening at 1 Pacific Ave.
It is fitted out with chalk boards, vintage brick and a now signature Humpty Dumpty cartoon.
Mr Faint hosted a grand opening of the restaurant on Monday night.
It was officially opened for trading yesterday with dinner bookings full by the early afternoon.
For six years the keen go-kart racer has searched for the perfect place to open a restaurant in Tannum Sands or Boyne Island.
Describing it as "Rocksalt 2.0" Mr Faint said he wanted a decor that had a hipster but warm feel.
It's the first restaurant to open in the area since the closure of Tapas de Vino late last year.
The decision to open at 1 Pacific Ave was months in the making, with Mr Faint opening on the condition that he could build a deck to take in the ocean views of Tannum Sands beach.
The Tannum Sands restaurant will have the same menu as the Gladstone restaurant.