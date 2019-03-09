‘Disgusting’ reality of Wahlberg’s abs

Mark Wahlberg's insane abs have been wowing fans for years — but how does the dad-of-four keep in shape?

Mark Wahlberg has been wowing the internet with his insane six-pack ever since he first joined Instagram.

The 47-year-old movie star did it again earlier this week when he shared an innocent holiday snap of him with daughter Ella Rae at the beach.

Wearing only a pair of pale blue boardies, Mark locked arms with his 15-year old as they stood on a scenic tropical beach - sending the internet into a spin over his chiselled chest.

But just how does a busy dad of four - who is also the owner of a delicious burger chain in the US - stay in such crazy shape?

The actor has been flexing his muscles way before it was cool to do it on Instagram.

He first sculpted his signature six pack back in the early '90s as rapper Marky Mark in New Kids On The Block and a part-time Calvin Klein model.

But during his physical preparation for $6 Billion Man the dad gave fans a glimpse into his gruelling fitness regime, and boy - it's completely hectic.

Revealing his "typical daily routine" in an Instagram Stories, the dad said he wakes up at 2.30am every day.

By 5am when the rest of the world is mostly still asleep, he's already eaten breakfast and completed his first workout.

At 7.30 he heads for a spot of golf and will complete a cyro chamber recovery session on his way home before having his second snack of the day.

At 11am, he pauses to enjoy "family time" before completing tasks like work meetings and picking the kids up from school - and of course, squeezing in lunch and more snacks.

Then at 4pm he trains again, before having dinner with the family and heading to bed at 7.30pm. Woah.

The actor has previously shared his intense workout regimen with fans.

It's not just the physical side that is intense, his diet is too.

Back in 2017 he gave an insight into his meal plans, revealing he started his day in the most bizarre way - roasting a chook.

"I roast it myself, stick it in the rotisserie - tie the legs, tie the wings, tuck it in, season it," he said on Live with Kelly.

"I start at, like, 2am," Wahlberg explained.

"Egg whites and Ezekiel bread with some almond butter. Then I have some Greek yoghurt and a shake. And turkey burgers with sweet potato. Then I have a chicken."

Mark said in the same interview that his four children aren't massive fans of his daily roast chicken habit.

"The kids are eating pancakes ... and the whole house smells like chicken. They are like, 'Dad, you are disgusting'."

However, despite his odd eating habits, Mark's fans love his impressive physique - with many praising him online.

"OH-MY-GOD" one excited fan wrote about his rippling abs.

"Looking good as always," another said.

While one person said: "Woah, your body is insane."

Nothing deters the dedicated fitness fanatic, who even keeps to his regimen on the road.

In 2013, Page Six reported that a Manhattan Equinox gym opened up for him at 3.45am - a whole five minutes later than his strict at-home start time.

Now that's what you call committed to your six-pack.

- Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au