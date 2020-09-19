INSIDE LOOK: Gas leak on barge part of training exercise

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Maritime Safety and Sealink had a joint training exercise at Gladstone Marine Operations Terminal to observe how each unit responds to incidents. Pictures: Eilish Massie 19/09/2020

SEVERAL emergency agencies gathered for a major joint exercise at Gladstone Marine Operations Terminal which showcased how different units responded to emergencies.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service, Queensland Maritime Safety and SeaLink Gladstone co-ordinated a training exercise which saved a man on a barge after gas leak was detected on a truck.

It was the first time the training exercise incorporated SeaLink's Bruce vessel, a roll-on, roll-off barge which transports trucks and cargo to Curtis Island.

Sea Link Health Safety Environment Quality manager Jake Spooner said today's training exercise was vital in case an emergency was on Curtis Island.

"From SeaLink's standpoint, it is vital we've got that communication between ourselves and the emergency services just to make sure there is a seamless communication in the event of an emergency," Mr Spooner said.

"We constantly drill all our vessels and crews very rigorously and this is just another step to be able to expand into working with emergency services as well."

Mr Spooner said it was the first time a major joint exercise was conducted with SeaLink and the emergency units.

"We will sit down in the next couple of weeks and review all the procedures that went down today and see any learning opportunities," Mr Spooner said.

"It will give everyone an understanding of how we operate and how we work and communicate.

"It will make sure the procedures and policies we have in place to respond in an emergency is suitable for how we operate in Gladstone."