Inside Gladstone's new-look supermarket with a $50k makeover

Tegan Annett
| 15th May 2017 4:48 PM
WE'RE OPEN: Saleem Rehman has opened a new Foodworks in west Gladstone, where Rod's Food Market was previously.
WE'RE OPEN: Saleem Rehman has opened a new Foodworks in west Gladstone, where Rod's Food Market was previously.

SALEEM Rehman has only lived in Gladstone for a few months, but he's already taking pride in supporting local farmers and workers.

The owner of west Gladstone's new Foodworks said he's using central Queensland farmers for all of his fruit and vegetable produce.

He's also spent $50,000 on renovations in the past four months with all the work going to Gladstone businesses.

Mr Rehman opened west Gladstone Foodworks earlier this month, at the store that was previously Rod's Food Market.

"We've done some cleaning and some flooring, there's the new signage and we have air-conditioning now too,” Mr Rehman said.

Inside west Gladstone&#39;s new Foodworks.
Inside west Gladstone's new Foodworks.

Rod's Food Market, owned by Rod Neill, ran out of the Dawson Hwy store for more than 20 years.

Mr Neill took pride in beating the big supermarkets in fruit and vegetable deals, a passion that Mr Rehman is keen to continue at Foodworks.

Mr Rehman's team of six employees are also former workers at Rod's Food Market.

The father of two said business had been good since he opened four weeks ago.

But he said they would need the support of Gladstone people to stay open.

Saleem Rehman has opened a new Foodworks in west Gladstone, where Rod's Food Market was previously.
Saleem Rehman has opened a new Foodworks in west Gladstone, where Rod's Food Market was previously.

"We buy all of our food locally, most of it is from Bundaberg and we also get some other produce from Yeppoon,” Mr Rehman said.

"Our idea is we buy from locals to sell to locals.”

Mr Rehman moved to Gladstone for the business opportunity and has brought his wife and two children from Pakistan too.

It's the first time his whole family has lived in Australia after he moved from Pakistan seven years ago to study business at an Australian university.

"They like living in Gladstone,” Mr Rehman said.

"It's a good town and it has everything we need.”

"The people are really lovely too.”

