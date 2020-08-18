‘Insane’ peg method ignites washing debate

How do you hang out your clothes?

It might not seem like a controversial topic of conversation, but a photo posted online has set off a huge debate over the "right" way to use closes pegs.

It all began when one woman posted in the Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise Facebook group that she believed she had been using pegs "wrong".

She shared her discovery that she thought the correct way was to use the peg on the side of a hanging towel - not the top - sparking a major debate within the group's 87,000 followers.

"I think this is the right way to use clothes pegs, not putting them on the top," she said. "I have been doing it wrong my whole life. What do you think?"

Some pretty strong objections followed, with several people going as far as to say they "hated" the idea.

This image sparked a heated debate in a mother’s Facebook group yesterday.

"I think your (sic) insane," someone said bluntly.

"I hate peg marks at the best of times, so would hate this seeing it's right in the middle," one mum wrote.

"Obviously don't live in my area in summer! The easterly winds would blow them off in a second. Pegs were invented to go over the line not like the above picture," said another.

Others said they had never even thought of doing it like that, sharing their own preferred drying methods.

"Can't say I've ever thought of doing it like that. I like to have as much towel hanging down as possible so they dry quicker rather than being doubled up like that," one said.

One mum kindly shared her blog instructing people on the arts of clothes drying, recommending using clothes hangers to dry garments without creasing and also overlapping corners to save space.

"A brilliant hack to help accommodate super-sized laundry loads is to hang items across rather than along the line," the blogger added.

‘Hang across, not along, the line,’ one mother instructed.

But some leapt to the defence of the original poster, saying if it works for them, stick with it.

"As long as your washing does not blow over the fence who cares how you peg your washing. Do it your way," one mum said.

"You do you, if it works then keep doing it that way," another added.

However, washing experts have confirmed in the past that there is "no right way to hang something on a peg".

It is recommended though that you hang tops from the bottom and bottoms from the top to prevent stretching.

And make sure you leave space between your items to ensure there is enough air flow, ensuring they dry quickly.

Originally published as 'Insane' peg method ignites washing debate