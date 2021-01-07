‘Insane’: Gladstone fisherman reels in massive lotto win

A Gladstone fisherman answered without hesitation when asked by a Lotto spokeswoman about what he was going to buy with his big win, a new boat.

A Gladstone fisherman admitted it felt strange to contemplate what he would do with the $1 million he won via lotto on Wednesday night – but he knew exactly what he’d be spending his cash on.

A new boat of course.

The man’s division one win last night meant he joined 92 other Australians who became overnight millionaires this week as a result of a Lotto win.

It is the second division one win to land in Gladstone this week and the man, who wished to remain anonymous, could not contain his excitement upon being notified of his win.

“Are you serious?” he asked.

“Holy s---! Holy s---! I am shocked. Oh my god! I am not sure what to think right now.

“It’s insane! Oh god, I don’t even know what’s going on right now.

“I am quite overwhelmed. I am a millionaire, isn’t that a strange thought?”

When asked how he planned to enjoy his windfall, Central Queensland’s newest millionaire had no hesitation.

“I am going to get a new boat,” he said.

“There will be a few fishing trips too! I love fishing!

“I might retire earlier than I ever thought too.

“I am not too sure yet though. I never thought I would be contemplating what to do with $1 million!”

The man purchased his marked 15-game entry at Nextra Valley News, Shop 15, Centro Valley Shopping Centre, Goondoon Street, Gladstone.

Nextra Valley News owner Rosalie Mcpherson said she was thrilled for her million-dollar winner.

“Isn’t that wonderful? I am so, so happy,” she said.

“It’s just the best news I could’ve heard this morning, there must be a rainbow shining over Gladstone.

“I was only just saying that we’d be the next outlet to sell a division one winning entry in Gladstone and turns out, we did!

“The entire team are extremely happy for him and hope the win makes a big difference to his life, I mean what better way to start 2021 than as a millionaire?”