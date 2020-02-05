‘Insane’ aftermath of Stripper Bowl

Images featuring ankle-deep pools of cash have emerged from what has been anointed the annual Stripper Bowl in Miami.

Images featuring ankle-deep pools of cash have emerged from what has been anointed the annual Stripper Bowl in Miami.

Thousands of NFL fans travelled to Miami last week, not only to witness Super Bowl LIV, but also for the adult entertainment on display afterwards.

Photos have emerged showing the insane amount of cash spent at Miami strip clubs during the Super Bowl weekend.

During record label Quality Control's second annual "Stripper Bowl", floors of strip clubs were flooded with countless single-dollar notes, one photo showing the cash rising to an ankle-deep level.

Other footage reveals money raining from all directions, the quantity of dollar notes seemingly endless.

This photo from a Miami strip club during Super Bowl weekend is insane 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KEavJSfouy — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 5, 2020

Despite the unfathomable amount of cash, some strippers reportedly only received AU$1600 from the evening's work, and were forced to sign a contract disallowing them to keep any of the cash.

Videos circulated on social media of dancers fighting, others showing attendees trying to steal the loose money.

QC CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas responded to the controversy on Instagram, denying the claims and saying the situation was out of his control.

"To all the dancers that were at the party last night, please understand we that don't own clubs or venues. We don't control or make the rules of how many girls dance, who split or pay out, how much money get stolen," Thomas wrote.

"I personally know a lot of money was thrown between our camp and you all know this. We don't do contracts with dancers.

"Sorry for any confusion that went on but that's out of our control."