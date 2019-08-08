'Strong' interest as buyers line up for Gladstone Mater

A SALE campaign for Gladstone Mater has launched and the agent says one week in there has already been strong interest.

Private health providers and investors are among those who have responded to an expressions of interest campaign for the sale of the hospital, Peter Court said.

Mr Court of Cushman and Wakefield, said the hospital was a rare opportunity because it was offered with vacant possession or with the transfer of the hospital licence.

He said there were many opportunities for a potential buyer.

"There's nothing to say it has to be used in its current configuration, the buyer could open a mental health facility or focus purely on birthing," he said.

"It's a rare offering, so the interest is very strong."

In March owner Mercy Health and Aged Care told staff it had entered discussions about the sale of the facility.

Mr Court said he was confident it would sell after the campaign finishes on August 29.

"It's early days in the campaign, but it's a transparent sale process so everyone will be given the opportunity to acquire the asset, whether it's the state government, a private operator, or a combination of both."

A Queensland Health spokesperson said it was aware of the EOI.

They said the government was considering all options.

The hospital features a 30-bed ward, surgical areas, radiology practice, eye clinic, medical suites and birthing facilities.

The sale follows the closure of the hospital's maternity services in October and a reduction of opening hours to Monday to Friday in February.

In the lead-up to the May federal election, Labor promised to put $15 million towards buying the facility, to lease it to the state to operate as a public-private facility.

The Liberal National Party did not match the promise.