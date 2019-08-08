Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Mater Hospital.
Gladstone Mater Hospital. Matt Taylor GLA031018HOSP
Property

'Strong' interest as buyers line up for Gladstone Mater

Tegan Annett
by
8th Aug 2019 4:17 PM | Updated: 4:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SALE campaign for Gladstone Mater has launched and the agent says one week in there has already been strong interest.

Private health providers and investors are among those who have responded to an expressions of interest campaign for the sale of the hospital, Peter Court said.

Mr Court of Cushman and Wakefield, said the hospital was a rare opportunity because it was offered with vacant possession or with the transfer of the hospital licence.

He said there were many opportunities for a potential buyer.

"There's nothing to say it has to be used in its current configuration, the buyer could open a mental health facility or focus purely on birthing," he said.

"It's a rare offering, so the interest is very strong."

In March owner Mercy Health and Aged Care told staff it had entered discussions about the sale of the facility.

Mr Court said he was confident it would sell after the campaign finishes on August 29.

"It's early days in the campaign, but it's a transparent sale process so everyone will be given the opportunity to acquire the asset, whether it's the state government, a private operator, or a combination of both."

A Queensland Health spokesperson said it was aware of the EOI.

They said the government was considering all options. 

The hospital features a 30-bed ward, surgical areas, radiology practice, eye clinic, medical suites and birthing facilities.

The sale follows the closure of the hospital's maternity services in October and a reduction of opening hours to Monday to Friday in February.

In the lead-up to the May federal election, Labor promised to put $15 million towards buying the facility, to lease it to the state to operate as a public-private facility.

The Liberal National Party did not match the promise.

More Stories

Show More
gladstone mater private health queensland health
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    The 4 motorists in court for drink driving

    premium_icon The 4 motorists in court for drink driving

    News FOUR motorists fronted court for drink driving this week. Here, the police send The Observer a list of people who appeared in court.

    Australia's sexiest town has a new sexy store

    premium_icon Australia's sexiest town has a new sexy store

    Business A Gladstone couple is opening a new adult store.

    Gladstone woman celebrates 100th birthday

    premium_icon Gladstone woman celebrates 100th birthday

    Community Celcus is the matriarch of the Guinea family.

    Drugs and violence, recipe for jail for former footy player

    premium_icon Drugs and violence, recipe for jail for former footy player

    Crime The former A-grade player was in serious legal trouble.