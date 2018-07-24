Innovative QAL scoops Employer of the Year

SUCCESS: QAL training specialist Jo Bates and acting GM Greg Doyle display the Large Employer of the Year Award.

INNOVATION, training and a passion for excellence helped prove the difference when Queensland Alumina Limited won the Large Employer of the Year at the Central Queensland Regional Final awards night hosted at Mackay Entertainment and Convention Centre on July 21.

QAL training specialist Jo Bates was happy the business's training programs were reaping rewards.

"The award is a nice recognition and the changes we have brought to the business have shown more opportunities for the employees,” she said.

"One of the programs is our Process Traineeship and this helps to get a prospective employee's foot in the door.”

Acting general manager Greg Doyle was delighted QAL won the award up against some other quality nominees.

"Extremely proud, it shows our training programs are working and the passionate work of our employees,” he said.

"The innovation of the training has been great and given our employees the skills to have safety, efficiency and a career progression at QAL.”

Another important part of QAL training programs is the recruitment and retention of employees.

"We want to attract the best and brightest apprentices and trainees to the business,” Mr Doyle said.

Assistant Minister for State Development Julianne Gilbert, who attended the regional final, said the 11 winners of different categories would represent Central Queensland at the Queensland Training Awards State Gala dinner in Brisbane on September 8.

"Celebrating the fantastic work so many people are doing in Queensland's training sector is important,” she said.

"The state needs more skilled workers and businesses that support people to build careers in their industry.”