Innocent crash victim driving home to wife, son

A MAN who died after his vehicle was hit by a stolen 4WD in a horror crash that killed one other person overnight has been identified as Shahid Islam.

The married father-of-one and his wife, Ferdousi Islam, were planning to move into their new home in Griffin this Saturday with their four-year-old son, Saahir.

Family friend Nazmul A Khan, 39, said Mr Islam had been at the new house cleaning it in preparation for the move and was headed home about 11.30pm last night.

"They've just completed the tiling of the floor yesterday afternoon, so he went back in the evening to give the house a good clean as he was expecting some delivery of goods today," he said.

Mr Khan said Mr Islam, 39, was a nice person who enjoyed playing cricket with the a local Bangladeshi team.

"He's a very lovely person," he said. "He's very gentle, calm and polite. I'm still in shock. He was just a lovely person and very friendly."

Shahid Islam died in a horror accident at Bald Hills just before midnight. Picture: Facebook

Queensland Police said a man driving a stolen 4WD drove onto the wrong side of Gympie Arterial Road in Bald Hills about midnight last night, killing both Mr Islam and a passenger in the stolen car.

Police had earlier tried to intercept the 4WD but the driver sped away, with officers electing not to pursue.

Mr Islam was killed instantly, while the driver of the stolen car was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

The aftermath of the crash on the Gympie Arterial Road caused major traffic delays this morning.

The front passenger of the stolen car died at the scene.

A woman in her 30s was initially trapped in the back of the stolen car and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Khan, who was among other friends comforting Mrs Islam at her home this morning, called for stricter laws in the aftermath of his friend's death.

"This was not his fault at all. It's too early for him to leave us," he said.

"You can hear all these stories every day about thieving and stolen cars and police chases, but there needs to be a stricter law on these people.

"They've taken our friend away."

Shahid Islam of Windsor was driving home to his family when a man driving a stolen 4WD crashed into him. Picture: Facebook

Mr Khan's wife, Tabassum Salam, paid tribute on Facebook to their friend and asked for prayers.

"Friends and family, please pray for the departed soul," she wrote. "May Allah give enough patience to the family to bear this loss. "Don't know what to say and how to say this to his four-year-old son Saahir."

Mr Khan said Saahir did not quite appear to yet understand what had happened to his father.

Tributes for Mr Islam have already started pouring out on social media, including from the Bengal Warriors Cricket Club.

"One of our young community members and a teammate of Northern Star Cricket, Mr Shahid Islam, has passed away last night in a fatal car accident on Bruce Highway (sic)," the post reads.

"Friends and family please pray for the departed soul.

"May Allah (SWT) grant him the highest place in Jannah. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and Northern Star Team."

Saiid Mahmood wrote "…Shocked to hear the news. May Almight Allah grant him Jannah and give his family strength to cope with this immense loss."

Sajia Jasmin wrote she was devastated.

"Ohh Allah what (are) you saying. So, so sorry to hear that, feeling devastating, our heartfelt condolences for the family (sic).

"May Almighty Allah grant him Jannah and give the family strength in this hard time."