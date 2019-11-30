Inmate screamed for help, murder trial told

GRAFTON inmate Ian Klum was heard screaming for help and "stumbling" from his cell the night it has been alleged he incurred a fatal injury.

Mr Klum's cellmate Shane Leslie Johnson has pleaded not guilty to Mr Klum's murder, after the 53-year-old died of a brain injury in hospital on June 14, 2010.

In an interview with detectives played in Grafton Supreme Court on Friday, Grafton Correctional Centre inmate at the time, David Ingham, said he woke in the early hours of June 10, 2010 to a chair rattling in a cell nearby.

He said he heard Mr Klum scream for help and other "incoherent things" for around 10 minutes, go quiet for five minutes and then begin yelling again and press the emergency buzzer to call for corrective services officers.

Mr Ingham told detectives he could distinguish Mr Klum's voice yell out "rape" three or four times.

"There was something about a dildo, but I'm not positive about that," he said.

The court heard Mr Ingham's cell was nine meters from the cell occupied by Mr Klum and Mr Johnson, but it was "hard to hear".

Mr Ingham said he saw corrective officers unlock the cell and Mr Klum "stumbled out", landed on the floor and didn't comply with officers who asked him to move out of the way.

He said officers moved Mr Klum away from the door and he crawled to the cell beside Mr Ingham's cell. Mr Ingham said Mr Klum had blood dripping from his nose.

The court heard Mr Klum was disliked by some people and no one wanted to talk to him.

Retired nurse Roslyn Phillipson worked at the Grafton Correctional Centre for 12 years.

In giving evidence, she said on June 10, 2010 she examined Mr Johnson, who had swelling to the right knuckles of his ring and little fingers and bruising to the palm of the hand. Mr Johnson told Ms Phillipson he hit his hand on a metal bed.

In cross-examination, defence barrister Jason Watts pointed Ms Phillipson to Mr Klum's health record on June 3. Ms Phillipson had examined the inmate after a "push shove" altercation in his cell. She said Mr Klum denied any injuries and had a small scratch on his elbow.

The trial continues before Justice Geoffrey Bellew.