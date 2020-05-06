Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Police are investigating after a prisoner died at a jail, with the man’s body found in a laundry.
Crime

Inmate found dead in prison laundry

by Thomas Chamberlin
6th May 2020 8:50 PM

A PRISONER has today died at Woodford jail - his body found in a laundry - with police investigating the circumstances.

The man, 37, was found by jail staff just before 4pm.

"Custodial correctional staff immediately began first aid on the man, however he was unable to be revived," Queensland Corrective Services said in a statement.

"CSIU (the Queensland Police Service Corrective Services Investigation Unit) is investigating the incident, and Queensland Corrective Services will assist in the investigation and the preparation of a report to the coroner.

"His next of kin has been informed, and our condolences go to his family and friends."

Originally published as Inmate found dead in prison laundry

police prison death woodford correctional centre

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remembrance Day ceremony sheds light on domestic violence

        premium_icon Remembrance Day ceremony sheds light on domestic violence

        News MAY signifies the beginning of Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month, with a DV awareness group holding a Remembrance Day ceremony to mark the occasion.

        Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after motorbike crash

        News The man in his 50s sustained injuries to his head and ankle.

        ’It will be on every roof’: 10 years of business

        premium_icon ’It will be on every roof’: 10 years of business

        Business A Gladstone business has beat the industry odds and is still going strong in the...

        Academy rolls out term two workshops for students

        premium_icon Academy rolls out term two workshops for students

        News The academy is planning for STEM and trade training workshops as students return to...