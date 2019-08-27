Menu
Joanna Homann in action against Souths.
Injuries to test Meteors depth ahead of decider

NICK KOSSATCH
27th Aug 2019 6:00 AM
HOCKEY: The Dreamtilt Meteors women's team has the chance to avenge the disappointment of its loss in the CQHL decider.

That's because Meteors beat Souths 3-1 in the Gladstone Hockey Association semi-final to book its place in the grand final on September 7.

Meteors' scoring young gun Kellie Pagel scored two goals while Joanna Homann scored the other.

Anaya McCafferty was strong in the midfield and goal-keeper Tori Eddy was in great touch again.

She saved another penalty stroke in a pivotal moment of the game.

The Gladstone Pattern Concrete Stamping Meteors men defeated Sparks 10-2. Mitch Ryan again struck four goals and his Meteors team-mates Jordyn Wilson (three), Shannon Bobart (two) and Craig Gultzow (one) shared the scoring load.

Meteors Jordyn Wilson slotted a hat-trick.
"We still had a number of key players missing and Bob Appo is out for the season with a calf tear, hobbling around in a moon boot but still with plenty to say around the team and he's now taken up a career as a professional punter," Wilson laughed.

"Our latest Australian representative Hayden Pease has injured his groin and David Smith was missing this week. All are key mid-fielders."

Wilson said Meteors started off slow. "Once we hit our straps, we piled on the pressure and the only opportunities we gave up were long hit-and-hope passes when we let the foot off," he said.

Craig Gultzow best on ground as Meteors prepare for Sparks yet again in the GHA men's decider on September 7.

