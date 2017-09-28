UPDATE: Man stretchered from ice truck, suffers fracture to face

A crash between a Be Cool truck and a ute has left one man seriously injured and another with a bleeding head wound.

UPDATE: A MIDDLE-aged man has been taken to Gladstone Hospital in the back of an ambulance after a two-vehicle crash at Toolooa this afternoon.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics treated both drivers involved in the accident on Soppa St, with one male (the driver of the ute) suffering from a head laceration and the other male (the ice truck driver) suffering from a sore back and a facial fracture.

The latter patient was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

A witness on scene said she believed the ute driver had been walking around the scene earlier on, but may have hit his head on the windshield in the crash.

3.15: ONE man has been moved from the driver's seat of an ice truck to the back of an ambulance after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

Two fire crews, two ambulances and three police units are on scene at the accident on Soppa St.

The male driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, a white ute, was last seen sitting on the curb in the shade, with a bleeding wound on his forehead.

There are no road closures in place but people are urged to avoid the area.

2.40pm: A MAN has stayed put inside the ice truck he was driving after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Soppa St at Toolooa.

The crash between the Be-Cool truck and a ute happened just metres from the Lifeline store's driveway on Gladstone Benaraby Rd.

Witnesses at the scene told The Observer, they heard the crash from a while away as it was "really loud".

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the man would stay in the vehicle until paramedics arrived.

They said he was not "encapsulated" but he did not want to move because of his injuries.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this stage.

The spokesperson also said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were responding as there was fluid on the road.