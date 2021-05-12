Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Carnarvon Gorge to perform a stretcher winch rescue for an injured bushwalker. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Carnarvon Gorge to perform a stretcher winch rescue for an injured bushwalker. Picture: RACQ Capricorn Rescue
News

Injured woman stranded in national park for several hours

Aden Stokes
12th May 2021 7:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A bushwalker was left stranded for several hours in Carnarvon Gorge after she was injured while on a walk on Tuesday morning.

It is believed the woman fell about 3.30am and suffered suspected pelvic injuries and was unable to walk.

It was several hours before she was found by another bushwalker and park rangers.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked about 2.45pm to perform a stretcher winch rescue.

On arrival to the scene, the on-board Rescue Crewman and Critical Care paramedic were winched down to stabilise and ready the patient for a stretcher winch recovery back into the helicopter.

The patient was winched to safety and flown to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.

She was transported in a stable condition.

carnarvon gorge racq capricorn rescue
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman spat at nightclub patrons after being kicked out

        Premium Content Woman spat at nightclub patrons after being kicked out

        Crime Emily Hampton pleaded guilty to two charges.

        Gladstone man granted work licence after drug-drive offence

        Premium Content Gladstone man granted work licence after drug-drive offence

        Crime Shawn Johnson admitted to smoking cannabis before driving.

        Federal Budget 2021: How it impacts Gladstone

        Premium Content Federal Budget 2021: How it impacts Gladstone

        Money Gladstone has emerged as a big winner in the government’s financial blueprint.

        National Walk Safely to School Day just around the corner

        Premium Content National Walk Safely to School Day just around the corner

        News “Primary school aged children across Australia – it’s time to get walking!”