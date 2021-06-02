Injured parents’ heartbreaking wait to kiss child goodbye

A couple has suffered every parent’s worst nightmare after a horrific car crash left their little girl on life support.

A heartbreaking plea to families north of Brisbane to help a well-known local family bring their little girl's body home has been made after a horrific car crash south-east of Perth.

Well-known Caboolture family Geoff, Sommar, Chloe and Declan Lee had recently moved to Western Australia and were victims in a tragic car crash in the Wheatbelt town of Williams, about 170km south east of Perth Sunday morning.

According to friend Barbara Wilkinson, the whole family had to be cut from the wreckage.

"Geoff has broken ankles, spinal injuries and various internal injuries," Ms Wilkinson said.

"Sommar has a broken pelvis, legs and wrist and severe lacerations to her face.

"Their eight-year-old son Declan has numerous cuts and bruises to his entire body.

"Ten-year-old Chloe has suffered head and spinal injuries and is on life support in Perth Children's Hospital."

Ten-year-old Chloe Lee remains on life support after her family, including little brother Declan (right) were involved in a horrific car crash in Perth. Picture: Supplied

Chloe will remain on life support until her injured parents are well enough to be transported to the children's hospital that is caring for their daughter and "kiss their baby girl goodbye".

Ms Wilkinson said the family was well known in both Caboolture and Townsville and were hoping to bring Chloe back "home" to Caboolture for her funeral.

"So that her friend's and relatives have the opportunity to commemorate her short life."

Ms Wilkinson has launched a GoFundMe campaign on the family's behalf - it has raised moire than $20,000 in less than 24 hours.

"Geoff is currently employed on a casual basis and has no holiday/sick pay," Ms Wilkinson said.

"They have a house that they rent south west of Perth and a mortgage on their home in Caboolture.

"The family will be under significant financial pressure due to Geoff not being able to work and costs associated with the accident.

"Geoff and Sommar have contributed greatly to the local Caboolture community.

"The family were an integral part of the St Peter's Primary School.

Sommar was a devoted mother who campaigned tirelessly to raise funds for the school through the P and F.

"(They) desperately need everyone's help."

