Injured Katie Price now unrecognisable

Katie Price has been pictured walking with a Zimmer frame as she moved back into her "mucky mansion" with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

The 42-year-old, who is still recovering after shattering both feet a horror fall last July, could be seen using the aide as she oversaw the move.

Showing off her natural brunette hair, the mum-of-five looked laid back in a pink tracksuit and grey vest.

The reality star broke her feet falling off a 25ft wall onto a concrete ramp in Turkey last July.

She previously told The Sun she had been declared disabled after breaking her feet in a freak accident and she said: "I'm crippled and scarred for life."

Katie said she feared she'd die, lose both her legs, or never walk again.

The damage was so severe that it took an eight-hour operation to fuse the bones back together.

However, she has since been seen wearing heels for the first time earlier this week.

Her boyfriend Woods wasn't much help either during the move after shattering his hand in a gym accident, which saw him slip and drop a heavy dumbbell on himself.

Katie previously insisted that would never return to the Sussex mansion, but yesterday we revealed that Carl's house in Essex, which she had been living in since last September, was on the market for just over $800,000.

Prior to that she had been staying in a rented house in Surrey, but has now had to moved her stuff out of there.

The now infamous "mucky mansion" has fallen into disrepair over the years and recently suffered a collapsed ceiling and flooded kitchen.

The home was also left completely uninhabitable when it was ransacked by intruders last year.

They flooded the upstairs by leaving the taps running - causing thousands of dollars of damage to her newly done-up kitchen.

The trespassers also rummaged through Katie's personal boxes in the loft to see what they could find.

A distraught Katie said at the time: "I hate it, I just hate it. It looks ransacked.

"I can't live in a place like this, this is what someone did to my house deliberately. It's so disheartening that it's like this."

However, it seems the house has now been cleaned up, ready for a fresh start for the couple who are hoping to marry and have a baby this year.

