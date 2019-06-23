Injured Brumby’s finals hope after skipping semi

Pete Samu was noticeably missing when Brumbies teammates left for the airport as they begin their Super Rugby semi final mission in Argentina. The injured back-rower is confident of recovering for the final... if his team gets that far.

Samu was missing when the team bus left Canberra at 6am yesterday for Sydney to catch the first connecting flight to Buenos Aires after he strained his hamstring in Saturday night's 38-13 thumping of the Sharks.

With the side having just five days to prepare to face the Jaguares once they arrive in the Argentine capital, Samu was considered too big a risk to take but should they win, he is almost certain to be recalled for the final.

Peter Samu was instrumental in the Brumbies’ quarter final win but will watch the semi in Argentina from home. Picture: Getty Images

"Pete's played such a big role in getting us to where we are," Brumbies coach Dan McKellar said.

"I know we've got a little bit of depth in the back row and someone will step up to do a job.

"But players want to be playing at this time of year and (Samu) deserves to be."

Lachy McCaffrey is expected to replace Samu in the starting side against the Jaguares after filling in for him when he left the field against the Sharks.

Blake Enever and Murray Doughlas were added to the squad as extra backrower cover while winger Andy Muirhead and prop Angus Wagner were also included to a beefed up touring team for one of the toughest road trips in rugby.

Peter Samu will be right for the 2019 Super Rugby final if the Brumbies get that far. Picture: Getty Images

The South Americans are on a six-match winning streak and have racked up more than 100 points in their three most recent matches at their home fortress.

They beat the Brumbies 20-15 when they last met in Buenos Aires in late April but the Australians haven't lost since, stringing together a franchise record seven wins on the trot to peak at the right time.

"We have confidence, we have belief, we have a group of blokes who love playing footy together, who love wearing the jersey and representing our people," McKellar said. "And when you have that, special things can happen."