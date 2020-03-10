Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new backpack literacy program at Bororen State School aims to boost early childhood literacy
The new backpack literacy program at Bororen State School aims to boost early childhood literacy
News

Initiative encourages children’s early literacy skills

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
10th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW program at Bororen State School aims to encourage early literacy skills in children by mixing reading with hands-on activities.

It sees students in kindergarten and prep take home a backpack that contains a book, a poem and multiple activities.

Teacher Kerrie Macintosh said the aim was to help parents engage with the children in a learning environment.

Mrs Macintosh said parents were encouraged to read the story with their children, read and share the poem and be involved in activities like making a kite.

“It’s all about talking. A lot of parents don’t talk enough to their kids or read to them,” she said.

“The kids that do well are the ones that right from the start are constantly being talked to, being shown things and play these pretend games.”

The backpacks, donated by the Quota Club, each have a different topic and activity.

There are already eight packs made up, but Mrs Macintosh said the goal was to have a bank of about 30 so there was a variety.

“The students bring it back after a week or so after they’ve played and read it a few times and get a different backpack,” she said.

bororen state school quota club of gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little grant makes big difference for campsite

        premium_icon Little grant makes big difference for campsite

        News The campsite for scouts has been spruced up thanks to a $10,000 grant.

        Meet the candidates: Forum at Boyne Tannum

        premium_icon Meet the candidates: Forum at Boyne Tannum

        News The 2020 campaign for Gladstone Regional Council is in full swing with several...

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News IT was a busy weekend for residents around the region.

        IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...