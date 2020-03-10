Initiative encourages children’s early literacy skills

The new backpack literacy program at Bororen State School aims to boost early childhood literacy

A NEW program at Bororen State School aims to encourage early literacy skills in children by mixing reading with hands-on activities.

It sees students in kindergarten and prep take home a backpack that contains a book, a poem and multiple activities.

Teacher Kerrie Macintosh said the aim was to help parents engage with the children in a learning environment.

Mrs Macintosh said parents were encouraged to read the story with their children, read and share the poem and be involved in activities like making a kite.

“It’s all about talking. A lot of parents don’t talk enough to their kids or read to them,” she said.

“The kids that do well are the ones that right from the start are constantly being talked to, being shown things and play these pretend games.”

The backpacks, donated by the Quota Club, each have a different topic and activity.

There are already eight packs made up, but Mrs Macintosh said the goal was to have a bank of about 30 so there was a variety.

“The students bring it back after a week or so after they’ve played and read it a few times and get a different backpack,” she said.