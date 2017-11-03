Initial 2017 barramundi data positive for Gladstone

GREAT CATCH: Jeremy Brown with a cracking 127cm barramundi. More are expected to be caught in the Boyne River due to the October spill at Awoonga Dam.

INITIAL data from InfoFish Australia's 2017 season review on barramundi has delivered some positive results for Gladstone.

InfoFish Australia Rockhampton manager Bill Sawynok has been busy collating data from the latest season, which came to a close at noon on November 1.

The closed season will be active until February 1 next year although Lake Awoonga is an exception to this closure.

ICONIC: Justin Nye with a solid Gladstone Harbour barramundi he landed on a vibe earlier this year. contributed

Mr Sawynok's Crystal Bowl report is expected to be finalised by next week, but initial findings have been positive.

The data is focused on the Boyne and Calliope Rivers, plus the Gladstone Harbour.

"We've had a pretty reasonable year for barramundi, catch rates have increased over last year,” Mr Sawynok said.

"This was largely due to (Lake Awoonga) spilling in April and October.

"We're waiting on more detail on that, but there was certainly a lot in the Boyne River but no too much in Gladstone Harbour or Calliope River, but that could happen as time goes by.”

Barra Bounty's Bill Sawynok. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK011014abarra1

Mr Sawynok said size range has been good with an average of just under 70cm.

The size limit for barramundi is 58cm-120cm.

"The catch rate is around 2.2 per person per day and for legal size it's 1.7 per person per day,” he said.

"Trends in catch rates improved on last year and stock numbers have improved.

"Size range is steady - there's not a lot of change.

"The overall picture is looking good.”