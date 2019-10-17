Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Inhalant makers asked to join fight against chroming

by Grace Mason
17th Oct 2019 9:15 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

DEODORANT manufacturers have been asked to change the recipe of their products in a bid to tackle chroming in the Far North and across the state.

Health Minister Steven Miles has called for a meeting between health officials, retailers, community services and clinicians.

The move comes several weeks after Cairns police successfully lobbied to have certain deodorant brands removed from the shelves of supermarkets and general stores around the city to combat the growing problem.

Kids chroming in the park opposite Stockland Mall
Kids chroming in the park opposite Stockland Mall

Last week the Cairns Post published several shocking pictures of youths engaged in the dangerous act at a local park, including one boy who was aged just nine.

"I am calling on manufacturers, who know their products have a high risk of being misused, to change their formulas where they can," he said, speaking in parliament.

Mr Miles said he acted after hearing "devastating stories" linked to chroming and being contacted by deodorant distributer Unilever.

"Unilever, to their credit, contacted me and have acknowledged one of their products contains a high level of butane, which makes it a common choice for chroming."

Kids chroming in the park opposite Stockland Mall
Kids chroming in the park opposite Stockland Mall

He said the firm had been asked to join the round table meeting.

Mr Miles told parliament that during the last financial year 98 people were admitted 141 times to hospitals due to volatile solvent misuse. He said almost half were aged between 10 and 19.

Member for Cairns Michael Healy said inhalant abuse was a complex social problem requiring support from government, industry and the community-based sector.

"Just like with petrol reformulation, it may be possible for manufacturers to change their product to make them less intoxicating," he said.

"But most importantly we need to support these young people."

Mr Miles said Queensland Health's specialist youth statewide support service, Dovetail had developed a range of inhalant resources, including fact sheets on effective responses and a retailers guide.

More Stories

Show More
chroming deodorant inhalant substance abuse

Top Stories

    REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    premium_icon REVEALED: How much region made out of gas boom

    Business A NEW report has revealed the extent of the financial boost to wages and local businesses during the biggest boom the region has ever seen.

    Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    premium_icon Winds of change and adjustment as farm moves in

    Environment CQ Residents give approval to a $350 million wind farm project

    • 17th Oct 2019 9:30 AM
    Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    premium_icon Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

    Crime Police say the offenders entered the business by jumping over the counter.

    ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    premium_icon ‘OWE IT TO THEM’: Students thoughts on turtle release

    News A GROUP of STEM students in Gladstone had a rare opportunity to see a loggerhead...

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM