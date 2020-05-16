Ingenious idea to let more people dine out

Dining precincts and marketplaces are taking advantage of a clever idea that allows them to safely host more people for a meal as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

AN INGENIOUS idea from Brisbane markets and dining precincts is giving families an extra chance to enjoy a meal out and about.

Popular north Brisbane cafe and marketplace Vend will this weekend take advantage of the Queensland Government's new 10-person rule for cafes, restaurants and clubs but will also cleverly allow families to picnic on their front lawn.

"We are excited to announce that as of this Saturday 16th May our playground and lawn area will be open!" reads a social media post by the Virginia business Tuesday.

"We have created an amazing picnic area where families and friends can get takeaway food and drinks from Vend Cafe and relax on one of our picnic rugs.

"We have spread out the picnic area beyond the 1.5m so that everyone has more room than required!"

VEND Marketplace on Sandgate Rd, Virginia.

The facility planned to host six people per picnic rug, which had been "positioned to adhere to social distancing rules".

Everton Plaza in Brisbane's north west has also launched a similar experience, providing a white-picket-fenced lawn area for people to bring a picnic rug and enjoy meals from the centre's vendors.

Marketing Manger Tom Sweep said the plaza's restaurants would still be allowed to host 10 dine-in customers, with the picnic space an additional option.

"You can sit down and enjoy, as long as you're observing social distancing rules," Mr Sweep said.

While the masterstroke appeared to fly in the face of current Covid-19 regulations, which allowed a maximum of 10 people at any dining establishment, operators said they had been giving the tick of approval from Queensland Health.

