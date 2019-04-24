Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tweet asking users to simply
A tweet asking users to simply "name one thing in this photo" has gone viral.
Offbeat

Infuriating photo baffling the internet

by Phoebe Loomes
24th Apr 2019 11:59 AM

A tweet asking people to simply "name one thing in this photo" has left people infuriated and confused.

"What the hell is going on?" one commenter asked under the post, which has been liked over 25,000 times and retweeted over 9000 times since it was posted yesterday.

"I'm losing my mind," wrote another Twitter user.

"Nothing has ever stressed me this much all my life," wrote another, following by distressed crying emojis.

Looking at the seemingly innocuous photo of a cluttered room (or is it?) quickly causes frustration as you try to pinpoint single objects in the photo and identify them.

People had strong reactions to the image. Some said it reminded them of "hoarder houses" they'd lived in.

Others called the image "cursed" or wondered if it was AI generated to test the "limits of the human psyche".

Others said they simply "would not engage with the image".

"Can't name anything but I do smell burnt toast," one person commented.

"This is driving me crazy!" one user wrote.

"It makes me imagine hell, and I cant picture anything but this," another said.

"I count at least three guelves," one commenter offered.

One user remade the tweet with similar looking, more readily identifiable objects.

Some people saw questionable things in the photo.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continue the conversation @dollyybird

More Stories

baffled internet offbeat photo strange viral

Top Stories

    LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    premium_icon LIST: Spots to fish during HookUp without a boat

    News You don't need a fancy boat to land some big catches during HookUp.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    List of Anzac Day services across our region

    News All you need to know about where and when commemorations are held.

    Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    premium_icon Boyne Island Macca's adding extra colour to HookUp

    News Kids can get involved in competition and win great prizes.

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
    HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    premium_icon HookUp early birds will catch $10k worth of clues

    News It literally pays to arrive early to this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp

    • 24th Apr 2019 12:00 PM