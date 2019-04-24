Infuriating photo baffling the internet

A tweet asking users to simply "name one thing in this photo" has gone viral.

A tweet asking people to simply "name one thing in this photo" has left people infuriated and confused.

"What the hell is going on?" one commenter asked under the post, which has been liked over 25,000 times and retweeted over 9000 times since it was posted yesterday.

"I'm losing my mind," wrote another Twitter user.

"Nothing has ever stressed me this much all my life," wrote another, following by distressed crying emojis.

Looking at the seemingly innocuous photo of a cluttered room (or is it?) quickly causes frustration as you try to pinpoint single objects in the photo and identify them.

Name one thing in this photo pic.twitter.com/zgyE9rL2XP — dumbass ass idiot 𓅩 (@melip0ne) April 23, 2019

People had strong reactions to the image. Some said it reminded them of "hoarder houses" they'd lived in.

Others called the image "cursed" or wondered if it was AI generated to test the "limits of the human psyche".

Others said they simply "would not engage with the image".

"Can't name anything but I do smell burnt toast," one person commented.

"This is driving me crazy!" one user wrote.

"It makes me imagine hell, and I cant picture anything but this," another said.

"I count at least three guelves," one commenter offered.

One user remade the tweet with similar looking, more readily identifiable objects.

Some people saw questionable things in the photo.

