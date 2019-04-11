Infrastructure key to youth retention: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd visit the office of The Observer to talk about upcoming election issues and how they affect the Gladstone and Flynn Region on 10 April 2019.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack with member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd visit the office of The Observer to talk about upcoming election issues and how they affect the Gladstone and Flynn Region on 10 April 2019. Matt Taylor GLA100419FLYNN

BUILDING better infrastructure is key to regional centres retaining youth. That's according to Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Mr McCormack yesterday said he was satisfied with the projects the LNP had in place to support young people in the regions.

"We're trying to make those areas good for jobs, making sure we decentralise... not just government departments and government jobs but we're encouraging businesses to do the same,” Mr McCormack said.

Mr McCormack said the LNP was investing in small business to give it opportunity to spend in the regions; allocated an extra $200million to the building better regions fund and committed to 80,000 new apprenticeships, announced by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd on Tuesday.

Mr O'Dowd also mentioned the $10-million training facility being built in conjunction with Central Queensland University.

"The idea there is if we train local people locally we've got a much better retention rate with training people locally, then they'll stop in the local area,” Mr O'Dowd said.