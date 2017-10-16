'Infrastructure boom': New classrooms and facilities for our schools

THE Gladstone region is having an "infrastructure boom in education”.
That's what member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher told Queensland Parliament.
"Ambrose State School received $202,000 for a new tuck shop, Boyne Island State School received $250,000 for a new car park and $1.2million for a hall upgrade,” he said.
Mr Butcher officially turned the sod for that project two weeks ago.
Calliope State School, which is now in the electorate of Callide, received a new $6.5million building, Mr Butcher told parliament.
"Clinton State School received a new building for $5.5million. That building will be opened in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
"Gladstone Central State School received $75,000 for an expansion of its tuck shop. Gladstone State High School has received additional classrooms for $500,000.”
The high school also has a new hospitality kitchen which was opened earlier this year.
"Also, that school received $6million for new classrooms,” Mr Butcher said. "That building should be finished in the next month or so.”
Kin Kora State School was another place to receive money, with $250,000 to upgrade to its special education unit. Tannum Sands State School received $200,000 to refurbish its classroom.
A $1.5million upgrade is being done at Toolooa State High School's hall.
Rosella Park School received the largest funding from the State Government, with more than $4million invested in the "special school”. It will be spent on a new administration block, car park, classrooms and an upgraded playground.