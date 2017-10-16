27°
News

'Infrastructure boom': New classrooms and facilities for our schools

IN THE WORKS: Gladstone High School erect new classroom buildings.
IN THE WORKS: Gladstone High School erect new classroom buildings. Paul Braven GLA130717CLASSROOM
Chris Lees
by

THE Gladstone region is having an "infrastructure boom in education”.

That's what member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher told Queensland Parliament.

"Ambrose State School received $202,000 for a new tuck shop, Boyne Island State School received $250,000 for a new car park and $1.2million for a hall upgrade,” he said.

Mr Butcher officially turned the sod for that project two weeks ago.

Calliope State School, which is now in the electorate of Callide, received a new $6.5million building, Mr Butcher told parliament.

"Clinton State School received a new building for $5.5million. That building will be opened in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

"Gladstone Central State School received $75,000 for an expansion of its tuck shop. Gladstone State High School has received additional classrooms for $500,000.”

The high school also has a new hospitality kitchen which was opened earlier this year.

"Also, that school received $6million for new classrooms,” Mr Butcher said. "That building should be finished in the next month or so.”

Kin Kora State School was another place to receive money, with $250,000 to upgrade to its special education unit. Tannum Sands State School received $200,000 to refurbish its classroom.

A $1.5million upgrade is being done at Toolooa State High School's hall.

Rosella Park School received the largest funding from the State Government, with more than $4million invested in the "special school”. It will be spent on a new administration block, car park, classrooms and an upgraded playground.

Topics:  education gladstone schools infrastrucutre jobs

Gladstone Observer
BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Gladstone region

BREAKING: Severe storm warning issued for Gladstone region

Towns in the southern Gladstone region are affected.

  • News

  • 16th Oct 2017 1:36 PM

NO VACANCIES: LGAQ conference has Gladstone booked out

Quest Gladstone Serviced Apartments at the corner of Bramston and Hanson Road.

Noticed the extra suits in town today?

UPDATE: Fire crews give all clear to South Gladstone facility

ATMOSPHERIC TESTING: Work is currently being done at the Gladstone Water Treatment Plant.

Fire fighters in breathing apparatus spotted at plant.

Why these 'tin bowls' have been spotted around Gladstone

The Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation have set up these air quality testing kits at various locations at Curtis Island and Gladstone for Shell's QGC major shutdown, which is expected to cause increased flaring.

These tin bowls are in Gladstone for an important reason.

Local Partners