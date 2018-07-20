Influential lobby group hosts Gladstone business luncheon

DISCUSSIONS about the highs and lows of doing business in Gladstone could help form a national lobby group's future campaigns towards federal and state governments.

The Business Council of Australia, which represents some of Australia's largest companies, will host an event in Gladstone next week to give the region's businesspeople the opportunity to share their success stories and challenges.

Gladstone Ports Corporation chairman Leo Zussino will join the luncheon panel, featuring BCA's president Grant King and Shell Australia's chairman Zoe Yujnovich.

BCA director of public affairs, Phillip Hudson, said discussions could help form the organisation's future policy-lobbying documents.

The group has previously lobbied for changes to the energy market and company tax and has turned its focus to calling for more training and apprentice opportunities.

"We regularly meet with politicians and public servants and we want to make sure when we're talking about issues that we're representing the view of all of Australia,” Mr Hudson said.

"We're really coming to Gladstone to have a conversation about how and why business is the lifeblood of our communities, and when business thrives, the community and Australia thrives.”

Mr King said he was looking forward to the community forum, and the addition of Mr Zussino to the panel.

"The community of Gladstone have shown great foresight, commitment and flexibility in identifying the opportunities that exist in the region and worked very hard to deliver them,” he said.

"The Port of Gladstone is vital not just to Queensland but to all of Australia. It is such a large port through which a great diversity of agricultural and mineral exports occur, all of which drive significant wealth creation for the local and regional community as well as the nation as a whole.”

The Strong Australia Energy and Regional Development luncheon will be held on Thursday, July 26 at Gladstone Yacht Club. Tickets are $90 per person, which includes lunch.