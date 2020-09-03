Influential CQ organisations pen significant agreement

GLADSTONE Ports Corporation and CQUniversity have made an agreement which they hope will see them become world leaders in research and operations.

The organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding in June with GPC’s Acting CEO Craig Walker and CQU’s Vice Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp putting pen to paper.

As part of the agreement, GPC and CQU will form a Research Advisory Committee to strengthen the understanding of a range of environmental, social and economic opportunities.

The collaboration between the Port and University, will enhance future thinking and lead research to underpin sustainable development.

GPC and CQU’s Coastal Marine Ecosystems Research Centre will work closely on a range of research topics, publishing some findings for the benefit of the local community.

Acting CEO Craig Walker said the MOU would assist GPC’s mission to create a sustainable future underpinned by its 50-year master plan.

“The ability to collaborate and innovate together for the future is so important – it’s the key to success,” Mr Walker said.

“We have such an important role to play and partnering with our local university provides our region with enviable opportunities for study and jobs.

“Signing this MOU is proof that GPC is committed to creating success for our community, Queensland and Australia with valuable research that will position GPC to be leaders throughout Australia and the world.”

CQU’s Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Nick Klomp said the committee would develop and progress a research strategy, setting joint desired outcomes.

“This MOU is a fantastic partnership that builds on our existing, long-term relationship with GPC,” Prof Klomp said.

“Through this MOU, CQU will collaborate with GPC to undertake independent and industry relevant research on current issues, with a future focus placed on emerging areas of need.”