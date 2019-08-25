‘Influential’ agent allegedly rubbed up against mum

A TOP Gold Coast real estate agent who has brushed shoulders with the stars is embroiled in a court-saga over shocking allegations of habitually slapping the bottom of a former employee and grinding up against her at an open home.

Hope Island agent and self-styled motivational speaker Edgar Natolo has more than 34,000 followers on Instagram, calling himself "one of Australia's most influential real estate agents".

His social media profile boasts a host of celebrity encounters including with business tycoon Sir Richard Branson, actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, fitness guru-Michelle Bridges and Australian pop-star Samantha Jade.

Edgar Natolo (right) with Sir Richard Branson.

But court documents lodged in the Federal Court in Brisbane last month accuse Natolo of sexual harassment, containing shocking claims he grabbed hold of the staff member and unzipped his pants in the boardroom of his elite real estate agency NatGroup.

Gold Coast mother Hailee Young is seeking $110,000 in damages for the alleged conduct against her, that she said began in January last year.

Hailee Young

The statement of claim lodged against Natolo and his Ormeau Real Estate Pty Ltd, trading as NatGroup, also asks the court to award Ms Young aggravated damages and $5,000 in medical expenses.

Ms Young is also seeking a finding that man, who also advertises "paid influencer marketing" on his website at $300 an Instagram post, engaged in sexual harassment before sexually discriminating against her when she rebuffed his advances.

Ms Young states in court documents she replied to a job vacancy advertisement at the real estate agency and met Natolo for an interview in January 2018.

During the interview, he allegedly sent her an Instagram friend request before telling her she had the "nicest teeth" and "the best smile" and was a "typical Gold Coast girl".

Before she began working at the exclusive agency, Natolo allegedly sent the woman a text asking her to have a drink with him, which she declined, documents show.

After she started working for the man in February 2018, Ms Young claims he would call her on the office phone about non-work related matters but did not do this to other staff.

One month later, pair allegedly went to a house inspection together on the Gold Coast.

While they were alone, Ms Young alleges Natolo approached her from behind, pulled her toward him and rubbed his groin against her back.

Edgar Natolo with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Court documents state Ms Young "pushed him away" and said: "Stop, you have a wife" to which Natolo allegedly replied: "It's more fun this way".

Ms Young alleges after the incident, Natolo continued to try and hug her on several occasions while she was at work.

Shockingly, the court documents reveal more allegations the agent would slap or grab Ms Young's bottom while she was at the printer alone across the six months she worked for him.

Later that year, Ms Young claims she was in the boardroom and Natolo grabbed hold of her and unzipped his pants.

Natolo also alleged made sexual comments about the mother's figure and her breasts and would mimic lewd sex acts in front of her, documents allege.

After Ms Young formally complained about the behaviour, she claims Natolo victimised her by saying "nasty" things and ignoring her.

As a result of the alleged sexual harassment and discrimination, Ms Young alleges she developed a range of medical symptoms including anxiety, depression, social withdrawal, panic attacks and required medical treatment.

Edgar Natolo and Samantha Jayde at the Arias.

She claims she had a mental breakdown and was forced to resign from the job as a result of Natolo's conduct.

Ms Young is also claiming more than $2,000 in lost earnings, court documents show.

She originally made a complaint to the Australian Human Rights Commission in July last year, which could not be resolved between the parties.

Shine Lawyers, who act for Ms Young, declined to comment about the ongoing court proceedings.

Edgar Natolo, who had not yet lodged a defence, declined to comment when contacted by The Sunday Mail.