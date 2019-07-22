‘Influencer’ breaks down over Instagram’s big change

With her ample lips trembling, a self professed Instagram 'influencer' has hit out at the social media juggernaut for blocking people from seeing how popular she is.

Mikaela Testa, has two Instagram pages with a total of fewer than 50,000 followers, took herself off the site for just one day after it removed likes from users profiles in a bid to improve mental health.

Mikaela Tesas breaks down in tears in a video on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@mikaelatesta

"If you think this is okay you can f**k off, it's actually a sad day for those who have instagram as a job," Melbourne-based Testa wrote to her nearly 10000 followers on Facebook. "Regardless of what you may think instagram is a REAL job and those in the industry have worked hard to get where they're at. It's people that aren't even in the industry that think it's a f**king joke. It's not, it's real damage out here."

She claimed that Instagram is a real job. Picture: Instagram/@mikaelatesta

Tesas claimed she had to take herself off the social media after the likes removal as it affected her mental health. Picture: Instagram/@mikaelatesta

She continued: "I've put my blood sweat and tears into this for it to be ripped away, it's not just me suffering too, it's every brand and business I know. Instagram isn't even doing this for mental health they're just doing it so they can control all engagement so more businesses run their adverts through instagram essentially giving them more $, they don't care about your feelings."

Around the same time, Testa shared a video to Instagram crying as she declared she would "have a really big break from social media for a while because it is really just … I know mentally Instagram for me is a problem and I can't even accept that so I am just going to leave for maybe a couple of weeks so I can get back on track."

She also declared she would take “a couple of weeks off” but was back on the next day. Picture: Instagram/@mikaelatesta

Later on, she claimed her tears had nothing to do with Instagram’s changes. Picture: Instagram/@mikaelatesta

Testa was however back online the next day, declaring, with a shot in a very short red PVC skirt, "ok break is over".

Despite directly referencing the changes, she later claimed the tears had nothing to do with Instagram's new rules.

"I have the ugliest crying face, say what you want this is raw content, that's what this account is for, leaving social media for the first time ever," she wrote on the original post, adding later: "since there are a few rude people misinterpreting this video, this has nothing to do with insta removing likes that is the dumbest thing I've heard, this has everything to do with the disgusting hurtful comments and messages I've received over the past week and I just need a break."