Influencer accused of being part of drugs ring

AN Instagram model who was one of seven people arrested as part of an alleged drug ring has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The Casuarina woman, who spruiks swimwear and women's fashion to her thousands of Instagram followers, is facing charges of participate in a criminal group activity and take part in supply drugs.

Noakes was arrested on Saturday with her boyfriend Tate Robinson, 22, who is also accused of supplying prohibited drugs.

Also among the seven arrested in northern New South Wales was former Titans star Michael Gordon.

Mikayla Noakes, 20, is accused of being part of a major cross-border drug syndicate between NSW and Queensland.

Noakes, who has more than 12,000 followers on Instagram, did not speak to media when leaving court. Her case returns to the same court on January 15.

Robinson is facing 20 charges including participate in criminal group activity and supply dangerous drugs on an ongoing basis.

Court documents revealed police will allege Robinson supplied cocaine on three or more occasions between October 1 and November 18 this year.

He remains in custody and will face Tweed Heads Local Court on January 15.

Co-accused Jed Conroy, 21, faced the same court on Monday charged with six offences including supplying a prohibited drug commercial quantity and recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime.

Court documents revealed police will allege they found $5250 in cash and more than 25 grams of cocaine at the man's Casuarina home.

The third year apprentice plumber was granted bail with strict conditions, including offering a $500 surety and reporting three times a week to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He will appear in the same court on December 21.

DRUG RING ACCUSED ALLEGEDLY HAD $40,000 IN CASH

ONE of the men accused of being in an alleged drug ring has been granted bail.

Samuel Levi Collin Shaw appeared in Southport Magistrates Court on Monday morning facing charges of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing anything connected to a crime and possessing tainted property.

Shaw was arrested after police conducted raids on the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales as a part of Strike Force Caved, which was investigating the distribution of cocaine and MDMA.

Among those arrested in northern New South Wales was former Titans star Michael Gordon.

He will appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on December 14.

Some of the money supplied by Strike Force Caved detectives during searches at a number of properties.

Shaw was silent during the 10 minute bail application.

Defence solicitor Mollie Roper, of Cooper Maloy Legal, said the 31-year-old suffered a cocaine addiction.

The former carpenter lost his job due to his dependency, the court was told.

Ms Roper said even though a significant amount of cocaine was allegedly found in Shaw's Miami home, "there was no indication of any commerciality".

It is alleged he was found with about 20 grams of cocaine.

"My instructions are that the drugs were possessed for personal use," she said.

It is alleged Shaw was also found with about $40,000 in cash.

Ms Roper told the court Shaw had recently sold items for cash, including a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Jim Pedlow said there was a number of phone intercepts which were "still to be looked into".

"They may show other things," he said.

Magistrate Michelle Dooley granted Shaw bail on the condition he live at his Miami address, report to police and undergo drug testing as required.

His matter was adjourned to December 8.

Jack Stuart Jones is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court later today to face extradition to New South Wales in relation to the alleged drug syndicate.

lea.emery@news.com.au



