INFESTED: Warwick residents brought to tears by mice plague

INFESTATION: One Pratten resident woke to mice running through his shoeboxes.

A mouse plague is causing chaos in Warwick, with one resident asking government bodies to step up to stop the infestation.

Pratten resident Braydon Gyorosi said the situation was so bad his mother found a dead mouse inside her sealed car.

It was just the latest incident in a growing list for the new Southern Downs residents.

"I woke up in the middle of the night to see mice go through shoe boxes. It's just insane," he said.

"It's just constant.

"A few times now it's even brought mum to tears because she said, 'I feel like I don't have a clean house anymore.

"She owns her own cleaning business. We're very clean people."

Mr Gyorosi he had never seen levels like this despite living on several poultry farms across Queensland and even with rural baiting, the mice hadn't died down.

"We've lived on three to four farms and they've been nowhere near as bad," he said.

"This is overboard. The scale is ridiculous and it should be something council gets onto."

While Mr Gyorosi said he understood if it was just rural areas, he knew a friend in the hub of the Warwick CBD with the same problem.

Other Warwick residents on community noticeboards have also agreed, with one claiming they catch "about 10 mice a day in the house, but I can hear them scurrying around everywhere."

Olsen's Produce manager Ian Wallace said while Warwick had plagues in the past, this one could be one of the longest.

"It's been on since September," he said.

"Because there was a reasonably good winter crop, it gave them the opportunity to breed up in that."

"But there's been lack of decent summer rainfall, and generally with a good summer rainfall pattern mouse numbers tend to decrease."

With the issue affecting both residential properties and farms, methods of eradiction ranges from aerial baiting to traditional house baits to varied levels of success.

In November, University of Southern Queensland wildlife ecologist Benjamin Allen had said food and weather conditions had created the "perfect recipe" for mice.

But for frustrated residents like Mr Gyorosi enough was enough.

"If it was just us I'd understand," he said.

"But at this level, there's got to be same way the council or government can help somehow."