Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
UPDATE: Baby transported to Brisbane after near drowning

Maddelin McCosker
by
8th Apr 2019 2:00 PM | Updated: 9th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
TUESDAY 9.50AM: THE 10-month-old baby who was involved in a near-drowning at a private residence in Theodore was transferred to the Queensland Children's Hospital in Brisbane overnight.

The infant was rushed to Theodore hospital about 1pm on Monday after being submersed for an unknown amount of time.

Paramedics treated the infant for critical injuries at the scene after it is believed she went into cardiac arrest.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to Theodore and the young girl was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition before being transferred to Brisbane.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the infant is now in a stable condition.

2PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance have confirmed they attended a private residence in Theodore after a near-drowning this afternoon.

They were called to the home at 12.55pm and treated the female toddler for critical injuries.

She was transported to Theodore Hospital where the ambulance will meet the RACQ Helicopter Rescue Service.

1.20PM: A BABY girl has been rushed to hospital after being submersed for an unknown amount of time at a Theodore home.

It is believed emergency services personnel are performing CPR on the 10-month-old.

Reports suggest the infant is unconscious and making 'funny noises' and may have gone into cardiac arrest.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue has been tasked to Theodore.

No other information is known at this time.

emergency services near drowning racq capricorn helicopter rescue service theodore
