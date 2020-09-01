Menu
Subscribe
Infamous bikie revealed as infected border dodger

by Kate Kyriacou, Thomas Chamberlin
1st Sep 2020 10:27 AM
A man apprehended by police flying into Queensland after being diagnosed with coronavirus can be revealed as prominent outlaw motorcycle gang member Shane Bowden.

Bowden, a former member of the Mongols who was kicked out of the club, was shot in the driveway of a Melbourne home in early July.

 

Former Mongols bikie Shane Bowden has been revealed as Queensland’s infected border dodger.
The shooting happened two weeks after he was released from prison.

The former Mongol was once a senior member of the Finks outlaw motorcycle club and is best known for being part of the club's "Terror Team".

Shane Bowden was a key player in the infamous Ballroom Blitz brawl on the Gold Coast.
Bowden shot Melbourne bikie Christopher Wayne Hudson during the do called "Ballroom Blitz" at the Royal Pines Resort in 2006.

He spent seven years in prison for his role in the brawl.

