Industry sponsorship for NAIDOC week Ladies Breakfast event

NAIDOC SUPPORT: Rio Tinto Yarwun - Lee Hackney, Queensland Alumina Limited - Jo Bates and Boyne Smelters Limited - Lynn Lapham were proud of local industry sponsorship for NAIDOC Week and Ladies Breakfast.

NAIDOC SUPPORT: Rio Tinto Yarwun - Lee Hackney, Queensland Alumina Limited - Jo Bates and Boyne Smelters Limited - Lynn Lapham were proud of local industry sponsorship for NAIDOC Week and Ladies Breakfast. Contributed

NAIDOC celebrations will come to a close with the Boyne Smelter Limited, Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Ladies Breakfast on July 13.

A Rio Tinto spokesperson said it was essential for local industries to get behind such community events and ensure they were well supported.

"We are sponsors of the ladies breakfast celebrating the history, culture and achievements of our Indigenous community," the Rio Tinto spokesperson said.

The breakfast goes from 8-10am at the Yaralla Sports Club and is open to the community.

Indigenous visual arts consultant Kaylene Butler is confirmed as the guest speaker.

The theme for this NAIDOC Week is: Voice, Treaty, Truth - Let's work together for a shared future.

These three elements are part of reforms set out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart and represent the unified position of First Nations Australians.

The theme acknowledges that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have always wanted an enhanced role in decision-making in Australia's democracy.

"We support this year's NAIDOC theme aligning with the Uluru Statement from the Heart," the Rio Tinto spokesperson said.

"Rio Tinto fully endorses the statement and its objectives to enshrine a First Nations Voice in the Australian Constitution."