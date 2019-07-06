Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NAIDOC SUPPORT: Rio Tinto Yarwun - Lee Hackney, Queensland Alumina Limited - Jo Bates and Boyne Smelters Limited - Lynn Lapham were proud of local industry sponsorship for NAIDOC Week and Ladies Breakfast.
NAIDOC SUPPORT: Rio Tinto Yarwun - Lee Hackney, Queensland Alumina Limited - Jo Bates and Boyne Smelters Limited - Lynn Lapham were proud of local industry sponsorship for NAIDOC Week and Ladies Breakfast. Contributed
News

Industry sponsorship for NAIDOC week Ladies Breakfast event

by Glen Porteous
6th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NAIDOC celebrations will come to a close with the Boyne Smelter Limited, Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Ladies Breakfast on July 13.

A Rio Tinto spokesperson said it was essential for local industries to get behind such community events and ensure they were well supported.

"We are sponsors of the ladies breakfast celebrating the history, culture and achievements of our Indigenous community," the Rio Tinto spokesperson said.

The breakfast goes from 8-10am at the Yaralla Sports Club and is open to the community.

 

Indigenous visual arts consultant Kaylene Butler is confirmed as the guest speaker.

The theme for this NAIDOC Week is: Voice, Treaty, Truth - Let's work together for a shared future.

These three elements are part of reforms set out in the Uluru Statement from the Heart and represent the unified position of First Nations Australians.

The theme acknowledges that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have always wanted an enhanced role in decision-making in Australia's democracy.

"We support this year's NAIDOC theme aligning with the Uluru Statement from the Heart," the Rio Tinto spokesperson said.

"Rio Tinto fully endorses the statement and its objectives to enshrine a First Nations Voice in the Australian Constitution."

bsl naidoc naidoc 2019 naidoc week qal rio tinto rio tinto yarwun
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    New register to help combat dust lung diseases

    premium_icon New register to help combat dust lung diseases

    Health The Gladstone Ports Corporation has thrown their support behind the state government register

    • 6th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    Nhulundu to focus on Indigenous health

    premium_icon Nhulundu to focus on Indigenous health

    News Voice, Treaty, Truth for all Australians

    • 6th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
    WILD WEATHER: Winds reach 57km/h, but rain failed to fall

    premium_icon WILD WEATHER: Winds reach 57km/h, but rain failed to fall

    Weather Rainfall overnight was significantly less than predicted

    Relay for Life 2019 patron announced

    premium_icon Relay for Life 2019 patron announced

    News 'Involvement in the relay is a practical way to support patients'