Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUTURE LUNCH
FUTURE LUNCH
Business

Industry slams Tourism Minister’s tweet

by Chris Calcino
31st Jul 2019 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Far North's slumping visitation numbers will take centre stage when Queensland Parliament's week of estimate hearings tackles tourism today.

Opposition tourism spokesman David Crisafulli is expected to pepper the State Government with questions about the state of the industry in Cairns and surrounds.

He pulled up Tourism Minister Kate Jones after she tweeted "Tourism is booming in Queensland - particularly on the Sunshine Coast" in response to an article about record visitation to that region.

"Businesses in Cairns are hanging on by their fingernails and to hear the minister say tourism is booming must be ashes in their mouths," he said.

"The industry needs a leader, not a cheerleader.

"Things are tough in the tourism sector in most parts of Queensland, and Cairns is doing it tough."

Ms Jones said she understood recent months had been difficult for Cairns.

"However, David Crisafulli should know that tourists are now spending $650 million more in Cairns compared to when he was a minister in the Newman Government," she said.

More Stories

kate jones social media tourism industry tourism minister tweet

Top Stories

    Council to argue parliamentary privilege at annual meeting

    premium_icon Council to argue parliamentary privilege at annual meeting

    News It will be one of two motions tabled at October's LGAQ conference in Cairns.

    'Not convinced': Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant

    premium_icon 'Not convinced': Mixed response to calls for nuclear plant

    Politics Residents, MPs react to calls for nuclear plant.

    Man with cameras see police at his door, climbs onto roof

    premium_icon Man with cameras see police at his door, climbs onto roof

    News The man allegedly saw his visitors were police and hid on the roof

    Gladstone rescue group's plan to help 1000 animals

    premium_icon Gladstone rescue group's plan to help 1000 animals

    News Gladstone Animal Rescue Group move into their new home today.