Industry portal service will connect suppliers to projects

THIS year's Gladstone Supply Chain Expo will unveil an exciting new service for the region's industry.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance will release details on the CQ Supplier Portal at the expo on April 10.

GEA chief executive officer Julie Gelder said the portal would connect local businesses to work projects and procurement opportunities in the region.

She said for projects managers it would make it easier to find the right local suppliers and would save time and money in project development.

For suppliers she said the portal would offer easier access to small and large projects throughout Central Queensland, including access to an online system containing more than 60,000 suppliers and about $247billion of dollars in contracts.

" ... (the) region produces some of the most innovative contractors, manufacturers and service providers in Australia and although they are all different they all have one thing in common, the constant search for new business,” Ms Gelder said.

"Likewise, many of Australia's exciting projects are happening right here in central Queensland and each of these projects needs the right local suppliers.”

The portal is a collaboration between Gladstone Engineering Alliance, Online Procurement Services and Industry Capability Network Queensland.