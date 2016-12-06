Curtis Island LNG plants in local jobs talks after FIFO anger

A DESPERATE plea from Gladstone's deputy mayor Chris Trevor for better support for local workers has been heard.

This month representatives from the three Curtis Island liquefied natural gas plants, Rio Tinto and Gladstone Industry Leadership Group will meet with councillors to discuss how to best boost employment opportunities for Gladstone residents.

Aerial view of the Cool Voyager LNG ship at the Santos GLNG project on Curtis Island, near Gladstone in Queensland, Australia.

Last month Cr Trevor tabled a motion with the council calling for Gladstone's major industry to pledge to prioritise locals for job opportunities.

"It's been hard for the people who have stuck around in Gladstone, they're the ones who are selling the raffle tickets and supporting the sporting groups, they're the backbone of our community and we need to stand by those people however we can."

Cr Trevor hopes to outline new ways industry can support more locals in employment.

He said the end of construction on Curtis Island proved to be a bigger blow to the economy than Gladstone had seen before.

"This is old territory for Gladstone in the sense that we've had economic downturns before," he said.

"But this is the first time in nearly 50 years that we don't have one major shovel ready project to cushion us from this economic fall," Mr Trevor said.