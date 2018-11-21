Industry groups play ball to tackle violence against women

GLADSTONE'S major industry organisations will sweat it out this Sunday in the White Ribbon Cup to raise awareness for domestic violence and violence against women.

The inaugural volleyball event will have teams from Boyne Smelters, Cement Australia, Gladstone Ports Corporation, NRG Power Station, Orica, Queensland Alumina Limited, Rio Tinto Yarwun and Queensland Police Services.

Boyne Smelters general manager Joe Rea hoped the event would highlight the issue of violence against women.

"I guess it's a sad fact ... we have had 61 women killed this year though family and domestic violence," Mr Rea said.

"We're hoping to get the message out there that it's just not okay and if you need to get help, go and get the help you need.

"At the end of the day, taking it out on family members is not the answer.

"Saying nothing in light of the statistics we have is like condoning it, we've got to speak out."

Mr Rae said the Cup trophy, crafted in the Boyne Smelters machine shop, took days to make.

"It's made from our finest aluminium and it's a work of art ... we're particularly proud of the fact that we've made that ourselves," Mr Rae said.

The White Ribbon Cup will be open to spectators and have a jumping castle and food and drink available for a gold coin donation.

The event will run this Sunday from 10am-2pm at Gladstone State High School, with support from Gladstone Industry Leadership Group, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Services and several local groups.