Industry heavyweights to lobby for Gladstone projects

THIS is an opinion, and only represents the views of the author.

AT LAST a group of business leaders who give a damn with what's happening in this region.

Who are they? They are businessman Graham McVean, Chancellor of CQ University John Abbott, businessman and former Gladstone City Council councillor Len Smith and CEO of the Gladstone Industry Leadership Group Patrick Hastings.

This is the core of the Gladstone Sustainable Industry Task Force. They are giving up their time to make a difference to this region and this is how it's going to work.

>>Heavyweights to 'make Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

The Gladstone Sustainable Industry Task Force will present ideas and concepts to all tiers of government and the private sector with a view to kick starting Gladstone's faltering earning economy.

The task force will not have to satisfy vested interests or any one political faction.

It will consult widely with the community and has already started to compile a list of potential projects that will provide sustainable employment for Gladstone residents and those who seek to make Gladstone their home.

Already submissions have been received by the task force and all of them are good sound ideas that in the past have been ignored.

At their first meeting they expect to produce a 'wish list' of projects that they will lobby Local, State and Federal Governments for funding and the best news is at no cost - that's right, no cost to the tax payer.

I wish them all the best of luck and the only way they are going to succeed is by you having the faith and the courage to feed them ideas and backing the Gladstone Sustainable Industry Task Force.