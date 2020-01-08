Menu
Industry giant lends helping hand

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
An industry giant lent a “helping hand” to a non-for-profit organisation by donating desktop computers last week.

QAL donated 10 desktop computers to the Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed to help the men with “great educational opportunities” last Monday.

QAL donated the computers as appreciation to the group’s initiative to encourage men to form connections and take part in meaningful work.

The computers will assist the completion of activities such as CAD drawings for projects and gaming.

Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed Volunteer Ian Anderson described the donation as a late “Christmas present”.

“We get so much stuff like that donated, we’ve been pretty fortunate,” Mr Anderson said.

“We’ve got a couple of the computers set up in the workshop already.

“We’ll have to start a training program for some of the elderly members on how to use the computer, it’s a great opportunity to get them up to speed with technology,” he said.

The donation was a “thank you” gift to the Men’s Shed for the safe, friendly and healing environment they provide to men in the community.

.

Boyne Tannum Men's Shed Bob Beale, QAL Patrice Taylor, Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed Rick Bischel and QAL Tony Richards
