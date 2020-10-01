Industry giant gets $35k funding boost

A GLADSTONE industry giant’s CEO said the organisation felt very fortunate to obtain $35,000 in funding for solar panels.

Apprentices and Trainees Queensland has been successful in another funding application, this time going green with the installation of solar panels at its Gladstone office.

It is using the $35,000 grant from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund for the installation and management costs.

Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Ltd, trading as Apprentices and Trainees Queensland (ATQLD), is a not-for-profit group training organisation specialising in the supply of Apprentices and Trainees to host employers in the Central Queensland region.

With the increased effects of climate change and its impacts worldwide, ATQLD said it had strived to be genuinely sustainable for future generations.

It said the environment, economic and social systems needed to be in balance, and as an industry leader and employer of more than 120 young people, it wanted to lead by example that all three elements could thrive in unison.

One aspect that would positively affect the environment, our business and the community is the installation of a solar system at our head office in Gladstone,” it said.

Apprentices and Trainees Queensland’s CEO, Michael Walz, said they felt very fortunate at the moment and were incredibly grateful.

“To put this money towards becoming more environmentally sustainable,” Mr Walz said.

“Apprentices and Trainees Queensland as a whole is looking forward to reducing our power usage, and costs and environmental footprint.”

Mr Walz said ATQLD planned to reinvest into the community by using a local company for its solar installation.