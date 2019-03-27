Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TECH TEAM: Gladstone Central State School students Joshua White, Noah Burton, William Mapleson, Jackson Debois, teacher Carol Devney, Jolene Devney, Emma Tiboni and Gracie Wade.
TECH TEAM: Gladstone Central State School students Joshua White, Noah Burton, William Mapleson, Jackson Debois, teacher Carol Devney, Jolene Devney, Emma Tiboni and Gracie Wade.
News

Industry and technology merge for region-wide competition

Noor Gillani
by
27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone Robotics Competition returns this Friday, with students from 12 schools taking on the challenge.

This year's competition will follow a local industry theme and teams will compete on robotics challenge mats created by teachers and industry professionals from Queensland Alumina Limited and Rio Tinto Alcan.

Gladstone Central State School specialist digital technologies teacher Carol Devney said students would be tasked with programming robots to replicate the transport and processing of bauxite into alumina.

Ms Devney said the partnership with local industry fostered an interest in STEM subjects while tapping into "state national government agendas that seek to address skills shortages and declining participation in these subjects”.

She helped mentor Gladstone Central State School's eight teams and said the time investment was "well worth the effort for the outcomes to student learning”.

Ms Devney's students began preparations six weeks ago, attending Code Club for a few hours each week, after school and during lunch times.

"Some students will have never even seen a Lego Mindstorm robot so we start from scratch with a robot build and basic coding,” Ms Devney said.

She said other students who had participated before could lead their own learning and teach their peers.

Friday's event starts at 8.30am at Clinton State School hall and is open to the public.

alumina gladstone schools local schools rio tinto alcan robotics stem subjects technology and innovation technology challenge
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    premium_icon 'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain for Gladstone, but it's complicated.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    premium_icon Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    News Gladstone Show Society hopeful of larger crowds with new dates.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Rail trail group finds positives from council call

    premium_icon Rail trail group finds positives from council call

    News North Burnett council meets to discuss its end of the rail corridor.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    GALLERY: All the 2019 My First Year prep photos

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the 2019 My First Year prep photos

    News The wait is finally over for this year's prep photos.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM